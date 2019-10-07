Second Trump whistleblower with first-hand info

Washington: A second whistleblower has come forward, this one with first-hand information of the events that triggered an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power, the informant´s lawyer said Sunday.

“I can confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by our legal team,” Mark Zaid said on Twitter. “They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against. This WBer has first-hand knowledge. Earlier Sunday, Zaid´s co-counsel, Andrew Bakaj, said his firm and team “represent multiple whistleblowers” in the case accusing Trump of using the powers of his office to pressure Ukraine´s new president Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call to investigate political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter. It was unclear whether Bakaj was using “multiple” to refer to more than two whistleblowers. Typically, several officials would listen in on a call between the president and a foreign leader. The existence of a whistleblower claiming first-hand knowledge of the phone call would make it harder for the president and his supporters to dismiss the original complaint as hearsay.

Trump blasts ‘pompous’ Mitt Romney, says voting for him ‘big mistake’: US President Donald Trump opened a new front in the impeachment battle that threatens his administration, blasting a prominent member of his party for criticizing his push to get foreign nations to probe a leading Democratic rival. The Republican president, who launched a stream of invective at Democrats and the media this week as an impeachment probe in Congress widened, tweeted that U.S. Senator Mitt Romney was a ‘pompous ass’ who has been fighting me from the beginning.” Romney, who lost the 2012 election to Democratic incumbent President Barack Obama, criticized Trump on Friday for asking China to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. The Utah Republican said Trump’s appeal to China was “wrong and appalling.”

In a later tweet, Trump said he was hearing that people in Utah regretted electing Romney to the Senate in 2018. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a Trump ally, said on Saturday the State Department had issued an initial response to a request by the House Foreign Affairs Committee for documents tied to U.S. contacts with the Ukrainian government. The panel issued Pompeo a subpoena on Sept. 27.

“The State Department sent a letter last night to Congress, which is our initial response to the document request. We will obviously do all the things we are required to by law,” Pompeo said in a news conference in Greece. He did not elaborate on the contents of the letter.