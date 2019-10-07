close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
N
Newsdesk
October 7, 2019

British Drummer Ginger Baker dies

World

N
Newsdesk
October 7, 2019

LONDON: Legendary British drummer Ginger Baker, a founding member of British psychedelic band Cream, died on Sunday aged 80, it was announced on his Twitter account. “We are very sad to say that Ginger has passed away peacefully in hospital this morning,” a message posted on his page on the social media website stated. “Thank you to everyone for your kind words over the past weeks.” Baker was admitted to hospital several weeks ago after becoming “critically ill”, according to posts on his Twitter account. He had previously been known to suffer from breathing problems.

