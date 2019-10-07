close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 7, 2019

Four killed in US bar shooting

World

AFP
October 7, 2019

WASHINGTON: Four people were killed and five others wounded early Sunday in a shooting at a Kansas City bar, police and local Kansas media reported.

“9 shot, four dead at 10th and Central Ave,” the Kansas City police department said on its Twitter account. KSHB television quoted a police spokesman as saying one or more suspects entered the KC Tequila bar at that location and began shooting. Shells from a handgun were reported to have been found at the scene. Police spokesman Thomas Tomasic told KSHB no one was in custody, and police did not know if there was more than one shooter. He said the five wounded were taken to area hospitals and were believed to be in stable condition.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World