Pope urges conservatives to be open to changes in Church

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis appealed to conservatives on Sunday not to be bound by the status quo as he opened an assembly of bishops to discuss the future of the Roman Catholic Church in the Amazon, including the possibility of introducing married priests.

At a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica opening the synod, Francis also denounced past and present forms of colonialism. In his sermon, Francis said some Church leaders risked becoming “bureaucrats, not shepherds”, and urged them to have the courage of rekindling what he called the fire of God’s gift by being open to change.