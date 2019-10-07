Outsiders battle political elite as Tunisia votes

TUNIS: Outsider candidates challenged Tunisia´s political elite on Sunday as voters returned to the polls weeks after a presidential election that reshaped the country´s post-Arab Spring political landscape.

The ink-stained fingers once proudly displayed after the 2011 revolution were briskly wiped clean as Tunisians fed up with the status quo cast ballots for MPs for the third time since the uprising.

The vote comes after traditional political parties were eclipsed in favour of independent candidates during the first round of presidential polls last month in a trend that looked likely to continue.

Sixty-year-old voter Mohamed Daadaa said he had “no hope for a positive change” in Tunisia. “I don´t trust anyone or any political party. Life just gets worse in this country,” he said.