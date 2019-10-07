close
October 7, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

Aisam, Frederik to compete in Challenger 100 event in France

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his partner Frederik Nielsen from Denmark are to play Internationaux De Tennis De Vendee to be held in France from Monday (today).

The third seed pair of Aisam and Frederik will face the wildcard duo of FRA Manuel Guinard from France and Lucas Miedler from Austria in the first round. This Challenger 100 category event offering €92,040 in prize money will be played on the hard surface in the city of Mouilleron-le-Captif.

