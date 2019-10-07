close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
AFP
October 7, 2019

Kovac rues errors as Bayern slip up at home

Sports

BERLIN: Niko Kovac conceded his Bayern Munich stars struggled to come down from the euphoria of their midweek demolition of Tottenham after suffering their first defeat of the season on Saturday.

Bayern crashed to a first home loss in the Bundesliga for almost a year with a 2-1 defeat by Hoffenheim, just four days after thrashing Tottenham 7-2 in the Champions League. Bayern kept first place in the table only on goal difference ahead of RB Leipzig, Freiburg, Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen, with the top five teams all on 14 points.

“Yes, it probably was,” Kovac admitted when asked if the defeat was down to Bayern’s mentality. “The head controls a lot. We needed to be more energetic, especially in the first half.

