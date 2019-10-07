close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

Saadi plans to train in Spain ahead of Madrid event

Sports

October 7, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier karateka and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics hope Saadi Abbas plans to undergo at least three weeks training in Spain ahead of the Karate 1 Premier League which will be held in Madrid from November 29 to December 1.

“I am planning to have a tough 20 to 25 days of training camp in Spain ahead of the Madrid event,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Dubai. Saadi’s Olympics ranking is 19. He needs to be among the top five if he is to make it to the next year’s Olympics.

Saadi plans to take a Turkish coach with him to Spain. “I plan to take a Turkish coach to Spain as it is very important for me,” the two-time Commonwealth Karate Championships gold medallist said.

After taking part in the Madrid event, Saadi will go directly to Nepal to feature in the 13th South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu and Pokhara from December 1-10. Saadi is to feature in a number of qualifying rounds. He is being supported by Indus Motor Company (IMC). He also plans to feature in the 33rd National Games to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from October 26 to November 1.

