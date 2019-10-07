Sizzling start lifts Green to LPGA lead

LOS ANGELES, California: Jaye Marie Green birdied eight of the first 10 holes on the way to a sensational seven-under par 64 on Saturday and a one-shot third-round lead in the US LPGA’s Volunteers of America Classic.

Green birdied her first four holes and after a par at the fifth birdied three more on the trot as she powered to the lead. She followed a par at the ninth with a birdie at the 10th before the magic began to fade.

Green goes into the final round with a one-stroke lead over fellow American Cheyenne Knight, a rookie from Texas who capped her four-under 67 with her fifth birdie of the day at 18 to stand alone in second. American Brittany Altomare, who shared the overnight lead with Knight and Canadian Alena Sharp, carded a 68 for 201, where she was joined by Katherine Perry (66).

Green said thoughts of a sub-60 round first flitted through her mind at the seventh when she thought “Wow, I’ve only had one par.” That escalated to “Oh my gosh” when she realized she’d played 10 holes with only two pars but she told herself to “forget about it.