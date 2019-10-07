Aamer, Irfan centuries put Southern Punjab in command

KARACHI: International all-rounder Aamer Yamin and Muhammad Irfan slammed solid centuries to put Southern Punjab in a commanding position against Sindh on the second day of their fourth round four-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) match here at UBL Complex on Sunday.

Yamin smashed 142 and Irfan cracked 101 to enable Sindh to post 546 all out in their first innings.

Yamin faced 189 balls, hitting 15 fours and six sixes in his fourth first-class hundred. He put on 206 for the eighth wicket stand with Irfan, who hit eight fours and two sixes in his 104-ball century, the first of his career. Sindh, in response, were 90-1 in 36 overs at stumps with Abid Ali not out on 42 and Omair bin Yousuf on five.

Khurram Manzoor was bowled out by Test pacer Rahat Ali for 36. Resuming at 303-5, Southern Punjab lost Test stumper Adnan Akmal after he had added just five runs to his overnight total of 39. Bilawal Bhatti was run out for one which left Southern Punjab at 314-7.

Yamin, who resumed on 16, hit fine strokes towards all corners of the ground to enable visitors to pile up a huge total. Fawad Alam, Tabish Khan, Sohail Khan and Waleed Ahmed took two wickets apiece.

Southern Punjab (383-7 in 110 overs) collected four batting points. Sindh had to be content with two bowling points. Meanwhile, Ashfaq Ahmed slammed 173 to guide Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 484-5 declared in their first innings against Central Punjab at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

The hosts were in the driving seat when play was called-off early due to bad light. Central Punjab lost opener Salman Butt (0) and Mohammad Saad (19) to end the day at 45-2. Ashfaq, resuming on 98, completed his third century of the event. The 32-year-old right-hander reached the 100-run mark off 217 balls. He was eventually dismissed for 173 compiled off 323 balls with 22 fours and two sixes.

Ashfaq’s third-wicket alliance with captain Mohammad Rizwan yielded 250 runs. Rizwan fell for 128 off 229 balls, having struck 16 fours. As KP scored 394-4 in 110 overs, they got four batting points. Central Punjab got one bowling point.

KP declared their first innings ten minutes before the tea interval. Adil Amin was batting on 58 and Zohaib Khan on ten when the declaration came. At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi, Imran Butt (58*) and Abubakar Khan (50) put on 110 for the second wicket to help Balochistan reach 119-2 in their first innings at close in reply to Northern’s first innings total of 450 all out.

Earlier, Northern added 85 runs to their overnight score of 365-5 before losing their remaining wickets. Faizan Riaz, who began Sunday’s proceedings on 113 not out, was eventually bowled by Pakistan Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah for a well-compiled 141.

The right-handed middle-order batsman hit 18 fours and three sixes in his 207-ball innings that lasted for 307 minutes. Nauman Ali contributed 21. Amad Butt was the pick of Balochistan’s bowlers with 3-57.

Mohammad Asghar (2-62) and Taj Wali (2-108) were the other wicket-takers. Northern collected five batting points while Balochistan got three bowling points.