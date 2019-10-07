National Games torch relay begins from Karachi

KARACHI: The historic torch relay of the 33rd National Games was launched here at Mazar-e-Quaid during a ceremony on Sunday.

Adviser to the Sindh Chief Minister on Sports Bangul Khan Mahar and Pakistan Olympic Association’s (POA) president Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan lit the torch and handed it over to hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui.

POA secretary Khalid Mehmood, Sindh secretary sports Imtiaz Ali Shah, chairman of torch relay committee Abid Qadri, top officials of Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) and international players were present on the occasion.

Bangul and Arif also offered Fateha at the Mazar-e-Quaid. The ceremony started with the recitation of Holy Quran. It was followed by national anthem and police band.

Islahuddin handed over the torch to international athlete Moeed Baloch. He handed it over to special athlete Jasmin Sharif. It then went through the hands of Maham Zehra, Haq Nawaz Baloch and Naeem Baloch.

The torch was then taken to Nishan-e-Pakistan at Sea View Clifton. International Saad Asif handed over torch to SOA secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, who in the presence of Khalid Mehmood handed it over to Director General of Balochistan Sports Board Durra Baloch and secretary Balochistan Olympic Association (BOA) Sher Mohammad Baloch.

The torch will be taken to Quetta on Monday (today). Addressing the gathering, Bangul said that the torch would pass through the whole country, taking the message of peace and love from the land of Sindh.

He said holding of National Games would play a key role in the development of sports in the country. “New talent will be found through these Games. Hopefully the event will be competitive,” Bangul said.

He thanked the POA for giving Sindh the opportunity to host the launching ceremony of the torch relay. Arif said on the occasion that the first National Games were held in 1948 which were inaugurated by founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. “And it’s a great pleasure that today the 33rd National Games torch relay was launched here,” he added.

“We want to show to the whole world through National Games that Pakistan is a peaceful country. This is the first time in history that the torch of the National Games will travel the whole country. I am thankful to Sindh government for hosting the torch relay opening ceremony,” Arif said.

Addressing the gathering at the Nishan-e-Pakistan, Khalid Mehmood said that Olympism, along with sports, encompasses tourism, environment and culture. “We have made this a theme of National Games,” he added. “The basic purpose behind this is to highlight through sports our culture and national heritage,” he said.

After passing through the whole country, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan the torch will enter Qayyum Sports Complex Peshawar on October 26, the opening day of the 33rd National Games.