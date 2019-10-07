Chastened Pakistan seek to bounce back

KARACHI: With quite a few changes expected in the team for the second game, Pakistan seek to bounce back in the three-match T20 International series against an under-strength Sri Lankan team that stunned them at their own backyard in the opening match.

The second T20I will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The match starts at 6:30pm. The hosts will need a strong performance from their experienced top four, led by the dynamic Babar Azam, the top ranked batsman in T20I rankings, to stage a comeback and set up the final game as a series decider on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s bowlers struggled too. While Imad Wasim and Muhammad Amir bowled economically, they failed to take wickets. Faheem Ashraf, on the other hand, conceded more than 10 runs per over.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said following the defeat that his team had the ability to bounce back. “God willing, we’ll do well in the next game,” he said. He further said that Pakistan had many players who could single-handedly turn a game around.

Sri Lanka, after registering their first win of the tour, will be confident when they enter the field. Danushka Gunathalika scored a well-crafted 57 to guide Sri Lanka to 165-5 in 20 overs before the bowlers bundled out Pakistan, the top team in the shortest format, for 101 in the 18th over, registering an emphatic 64-run win.

They will try to carry the same intensity and seal the series. Pakistan did manage to halt Sri Lanka’s progress in the final overs, thanks to a hat-trick from 19-year-old Mohammad Hansnain, but it was their poor batting that cost them the game. Veterans Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal, coming back to the team after a long absence, failed to leave a mark, with the latter registering a first-ball duck.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said: “It’s a great achievement without our top guns to beat them here. Our openers did a tremendous job for us. We had belief that once all the boys perform we’ll win games.”

The team captained by Dasun Shanaka shocked almost everyone when they won the opening match by 64 runs. Shanaka would be expecting his charges to maintain the same spirit and tighten the noose on the hosts to at least return home with T20 series win. Their top order provided them a brisk start and their bowlers struck when it mattered the most. It was their first win after six matches.

Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka said he was greatly satisfied with his and his team’s performance. He said that they would give their best in the second match too to win the series. “Our team is composed of young players and this tour has given us a lot to learn from,” he added.

Teams (from)

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Dasun Shanaka (C), Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando.

Today’s Fixture

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

6:30 pm PST