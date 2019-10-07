Former CIA chief questions US stability under Trump

WASHINGTON: Former CIA director John Brennan raised questions on Sunday about the stability of the United States under President Donald Trump, accusing him of corrupting the country’s laws and institutions.

Brennan, who served under former president Barack Obama and has been one of Trump’s fiercest critics, warned in an interview on NBC’s "Meet the Press" that "the democratic principles on which this country are founded are eroding right now."

Asked how the CIA might assess the stability of the United States, Brennan said, "We would look at it as a very corrupt government that is under the sway, right now, of this powerful individual who has been able to just corrupt the institutions and the laws of that country."

Criticizing Republican lawmakers as "putty" to Trump, Brennan said, "Given the polarization of the country, as well, there’s just tremendous political instability here, and which is consuming the government now."