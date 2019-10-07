Betrayal of democracy

According to a news report, 49 prominent personalities of India including entertainment personalities like filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Shyam Benegal, actor Soumitra Chatterjee and singer Shubha Mudgal wrote an open letter to Modi wherein they demanded that the lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities be stopped forthwith, their rights be protected, and that there was “no democracy without dissent”. The open letter addressed to Modi said that Jai Shri Ram was reduced to a “provocative war cry”.

In response, a case has been filed against these signatories and in the petition it was alleged that the letter has tarnished the image of the country and undermined the impressive performance of the prime minister besides supporting secessionist tendencies. As per the police, the case was lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those relating to sedition, public nuisance, hurting religious feelings and insulting with the intent to provoke breach of peace. Obviously, raising a voice for the downtrodden and suppressed is seen as treachery in India. In reality, the world’s largest democracy has committed treachery with democracy.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad