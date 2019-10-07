NAB’s process

This refers to the article ‘NAB: What accountability?’ (October 5) by Mohammad Zubair. On the face of it, there is lot of weight in the writer’s arguments.

It is true that it seems that the arrests of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismail, and Maryam Nawaz have been made in haste as if they were running away from the country. When someone is arrested that means the case is proven and that investigation reveals they should be arrested and produced before the court, but these cases are lingering on.

NAB has done a good job in recovering billions of rupees through plea bargain but in its dealing with political cases its record is causing extensive damage to its credibility. At the same time, the writer has passed a judgment on the cases and referred to them as politically motivated.

That is of no consequence and this should be left to the lawyers pleading their cases. While criticizing NAB no solution has been given nor has any suggestion been put forward to improve the working of NAB. The article seems to say that all those who have held responsible positions should be arrested as a last option but not the first option.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi