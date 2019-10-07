Graham named skipper for World Cup Nines campaign

LONDON: Former St Helens forward James Graham will captain England in the World Cup Nines in Sydney later this month.

The St George Illawarra prop is one of six NRL-based players in the 16-strong squad, with the rest coming from Super League. Eleven of the party will stay on in the southern hemisphere to take part in the four-match Great Britain tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, including Castleford half-back Jake Trueman.

Graham, 34, who won five Great Britain caps in 2006-7 and first captained England in 2010, is joined in the Nines squad by former Wigan prop Ryan Sutton and his Canberra team-mate Elliott Whitehead.

There is also a call-up in both the Nines and the Lions squads for former Leeds winger Ryan Hall, England’s record tryscorer who now plays for Sydney Roosters, Warrington-bound Gareth Widdop and Tom Burgess but there is no place for ex-Leeds captain Kallum Watkins, now with Gold Coast.

Canberra-bound stand-off George Williams is the only Wigan player in the Nines squad, which does not include any of the players from Super League Grand Finalists Salford and St Helens.It has been confirmed that Warrington pair Daryl Clark and Jack Hughes, Huddersfield winger Jermaine McGillvary and Hull utility back Jake Connor will also stay on for the Great Britain tour.

Sam Tomkins (Catalans), Reece Lyne (Wakefield), Ash Handley (Leeds) and Liam Watts (Castleford) have been placed on standby for the Lions, with the full 24-man touring party to be announced on Monday week, two days after the Super League Grand Final.