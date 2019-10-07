India go 1-0 up in South Africa Test series

VISAKHAPATNAM, India: Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took nine wickets between them as India outplayed South Africa, winning by 203 runs on the final day of the first Test on Sunday.

Set a daunting target of 395, the tourists were bundled out for 191 in the second session in Visakhapatnam, giving India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.Shami returned figures of 5-35 while Jadeja took four wickets to help current leaders India grab 40 points in the World Test Championship.

South Africa were staring down the barrel at 70-8 but Dane Piedt (56) and debutant Senuran Muthusamy (49 not out) put on 91 runs for the ninth wicket to frustrate the Indian bowlers briefly.

Shami got last man Kagiso Rabada caught behind for 18 to trigger celebrations in the Indian camp. Sharma put India in a commanding position with a century in each innings on his debut as a Test opener—a first by any batsman in Test history.His knocks of 176 and 127, coupled with a fine 215-run innings by Mayank Agarwal, helped India put India in a commanding position.Shami took three key wickets in the morning session including that of skipper Faf du Plessis for 13 to dim South Africa’s hopes of saving the game.