Mon Oct 07, 2019
October 7, 2019

Four killed in Kansas bar shooting

WASHINGTON: Four people had been killed after a gunman opened fire in a bar in Kansas, US authorities said.

Officers were reportedly called to the Tequila KC Bar, in Kansas City, in the early hours of Sunday. Police said a person entered the bar and opened fire, with four people shot dead inside the premises and five others taken to hospital in a stable condition.

No-one has been arrested in connection with incident and the authorities said they did not know if there had been more than one gunman. The motive for the shooting was also unknown. Kansas City police are investigating the incident and gave brief details on their Twitter account.

