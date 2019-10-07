Teen found not guilty of school pupil’s murder named

MANCHESTER: The teenager acquitted of murdering Manchester Grammar School pupil Yousef Makki in a leafy Cheshire village can be named as Joshua Molnar, a rugby-playing ex-public schoolboy from a wealthy, professional family.

Molnar, 17, stabbed scholarship schoolboy Yousef, 17, in the heart during a fight in Hale Barns on March 2. He was cleared of the murder and manslaughter of his “good friend” following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court in July, telling the jury he acted in self-defence after Yousef pulled a knife on him.

At the time his name was protected, with media banned from publishing any details which would lead to him being identified — until Sunday.

For the first time his name and background can be made public following an order from trial judge Mr Justice Bryan. The fee-paying public schools Molnar attended are often a conveyor belt to Oxford and Cambridge for their pupils — but he is currently serving 16 months in a Young Offenders Institute.

Despite the advantages of a good family and good education, Molnar instead became fixated with knives, living out “idiotic fantasies” of being a middle-class gangster, his trial heard.

One detective described him and a second defendant as, “rich kids who have never had to live in the real world”. He admitted perverting the course of justice by lying to police about what had happened and possession of a flick knife.

The second defendant, aged 17, who still cannot be identified and is known only as boy B, was cleared of perverting the course of justice by allegedly lying to police — but also admitted possession of a flick knife. He was given a four-month detention order.A pre-inquest hearing into the death of Yousef Makki is scheduled for October 18 at Manchester Coroner’s Court. Joshua Molnar will be released from custody next March.