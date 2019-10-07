Second whistleblower ‘backs complaint’ in Trump inquiry

WASHINGTON: A second whistleblower has come forward in the impeachment case against US President Donald Trump, according to a lawyer representing the original whistleblower.

Mark Zaid — who filed a formal complaint with the inspector general last month, triggering the impeachment inquiry — told a foreign news agency that the second whistleblower, who also works in intelligence, had not filed a complaint with the inspector general but had “firsthand knowledge that supported” the original whistleblower.

The original whistleblower complained that Trump was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country” in the 2020 US election. Trump and his supporters have rejected the accusations that he did anything improper.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his department intended to follow the law in the House impeachment investigation and vigorously defended Donald Trump,

dismissing questions about the president’s attempts to push Ukraine and China to investigate a Democratic political rival.

The Trump administration and House Democrats often disagree about what the law requires, leaving open the question of how Pompeo may interpret Democrats’ demands for key information about Trump’s handling of Ukraine.

Pompeo, speaking on Saturday in Greece, said the State Department sent a letter to Congress on Friday night as its initial response to the document request, and added: “We’ll obviously do all the things that we’re required to do by law.”

He is allowing Democrats to interview a series of witnesses next week, among them Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, who is another key figure in the probe. The administration has struggled to come up with a unified response to the quickly progressing investigation.

Democrats have warned that defying their demands will in itself be considered “evidence of obstruction” and a potentially impeachable offence. Pompeo has become a key figure in the Democrats’ investigation.

He was on the line during the July phone call in which Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter — sparking a whistleblower complaint and now the impeachment inquiry. Pompeo had initially tried to delay a handful of current and former officials’ co-operation with the inquiry and accused Democrats of trying to “bully” his staff.

On Saturday, Pompeo did not back off in his defence of Trump’s call with Ukraine. “There has been some suggestion somehow that it would be inappropriate for the United States government to engage in that activity and I see it just precisely the opposite,” he said.