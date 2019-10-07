UK seeking advice on points-based immigration system: Patel

LONDON: The UK is seeking advice from Australia on developing a points-based immigration system post-Brexit, Priti Patel said.

The Home Secretary discussed the scheme with her Australian counterpart Peter Dutton when in the United States last week, having raised the idea again at the Conservative Party conference.

People wishing to live in Australia are given points according to criteria including age, English language proficiency and education with only those amassing a certain number getting visas to live and work in the country.

Patel told the Sunday Telegraph: “Peter Dutton is leading a department in Australia that’s only been around for two years but they are engaging with us on the points-style immigration system discussion, something which we will be basing our own future immigration system on, to create a compassionate environment and ensure we allow the brightest and best to come to the United Kingdom in the future.”

The daughter of Ugandan Asians, Patel reiterated a tough stance at her party’s conference in Manchester, pledging to “end the free movement of people once and for all”.