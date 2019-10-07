close
October 7, 2019

One dies in Mirpur earthquake aftershocks

October 7, 2019

MIRPUR: The aftershocks in high intensity earthquake-hit Mirpur city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday claimed another human life, besides injuring two others, authorities confirmed.

Nasaarat (35) son of Muhammad Rasheed, resident of Charhoi town of Kotli district was killed and two others, including Muhammad Usman, sustained injuries after the roof of a poultry farm caved in as a result of the earthquake aftershock of mild intensity jolted adjoining town of Jarri Kass on the outskirts of Mirpur at around 10.28 am, Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Sub Division Yasir Riaz told APP.

The injured were taken to Mirpur divisional headquarters hospital where they were provided medical aid and later discharged. The devastating September 24 earthquake-stricken Mirpur is facing frequent aftershocks almost daily.

