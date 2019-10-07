AJK PM updates UK MP Afzal Khan on held Kashmir situation

MIRPUR: Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider Khan said on Sunday the situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) was swiftly deteriorating with each passing day where eight million people had been besieged for the last two months.

He was talking to UK shadow immigration minister Afzal Khan, who is currently on a visit to the AJK. Both the leaders discussed the latest situation of the IOJ&K.

Haider said Modi-led Indian extremist government had converted the occupied valley into a jail. “More than 14,000 children have been put behind bars. Women are being disgraced, children being tortured and youths being deprived of their sights through pellet guns fire,” he added.

“Kashmir is not a bilateral issue but internationally recognised disputed territory and its solution lies in the United Nations resolutions,” the AJK Premier said while urging the international community to take serious notice of the situation because the issue of Kashmiris happens to be the issue of humanity.

Haider lauded the role of UK-based one million Kashmiris for raising voice for the oppressed people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also lauded the role of Afzal Khan, saying: “He is a strong voice in the UK Parliament”.Speaking on the occasion, the shadow minister vowed to raise the plight of Kashmiris at every available forum with the same passion.