NAB ready to resolve business community’s problems: Justice Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Sunday the business community happens to be the backbone of the country’s progress and the NAB was ready to resolve their problems.

Speaking at NAB headquarters, he categorically rebutted some of the reservations of the business community and traders against the accountability watchdog, saying the bureau would not take any steps to harm Pakistan’s business community. He said the NAB had never expressed a desire to be given Saudi-styled power.

“NAB respects business community. Special cells have been established at NAB headquarters and all regional offices to resolve their grievances. A committee will be formed having representation of business community for resolving their problems and hopefully business community would have no complaint against NAB.”

Justice (retd) Iqbal said the committee will have consultative role to assist the NAB to help resolve the problems of business community. “The business community’s income and sales tax related cases would be referred to Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR). The NAB would not take suo moto action against bank defaulters and will refer the matter to banking courts for appropriate action as per law.” He said he was ready to withdraw cases against housing societies if they provide the promised plots / apartments to the affected people within eight-week period.

He said he visited business community in Lahore a few days ago and briefed them of the steps taken for addressing their problems. “We have established special cells but in the last five months no complaint from business community has been received,” he added.

“NAB never takes action against bank default cases but only State Bank under 31D refers such cases to the bureau. Action starts after failure of settlement between client and the bank. The NAB has never taken unilateral action on bank default cases. Normally such cases are sent to banking courts. NAB is not harassing any honest law-abiding business community members who have been providing jobs to hundreds of workers and playing their active role in the development of the country as per law.”

Justice Iqbal said no NAB official will telephone any businessmen, adding if necessary director general of the bureau would send notice and also write reasons for sending the notice. “In case of unsatisfactory reply the businessman concerned would not be summoned but sent a questionnaire and will be summoned if any answer(s) of questionnaire remained unsatisfactory.”

The NAB chief said he will fix a special day for listening to the grievances of business community members and added he would be available on last Thursday of every month. He also said he will visit each and every region for listening businessmen’s problems. He urged media to carry NAB-related news after obtaining official point of view of the bureau and also avoid speculations.

According to him, the NAB has recovered Rs 71 billion during the last 22 months, whereas 1,230 corruption cases involving Rs 900 billion amount are under trial in various accountability courts.

Justice (retd) Iqbal refuted reservations that the business community had recently expressed about the accountability watchdog as completely baseless. He said he was shocked when he learnt that one individual had expressed his reservations about the NAB in the much talked about meeting between Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and some of Pakistan’s most powerful business tycoons on Wednesday.

However, the NAB chairman said a few days ago the same individual had written a letter to the bureau in which he had applauded its services. He said he would not name the businessman as he did not want to affect anyone’s image but said that if the individual had reservations he should have shared them with the bureau.

He added that not just one business tycoon but at least three had written letters to the bureau in which they praised it. He said he would furnish the said letters if needed be. He also expressed his gratitude to them for praising the NAB as well as for expressing their reservations.

The NAB chief said when he was speaking to businessmen at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday one individual had asked him if looted wealth could be recovered in four weeks in Saudi Arabia why this could not happen in Pakistan.

“Believe me NAB has never wanted that we are given power similar to that of the Saudi model,” he said, adding: “Don’t I know that Pakistan is an independent country, it has a Constitution, rule of law and an active judiciary and all institutions are working in their places.” He said it would be a very strange request to ask for authority that was only possible in a monarchy.

“NAB had never expressed a desire to be given Saudi-styled power.” He clarified that what he had said was that if they did have the authority available in Saudi Arabia he would take three weeks to recover the looted wealth.