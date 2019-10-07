India cannot use FATF as political tool anymore: Minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar expressed his confidence on Sunday that India could not use the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as a political tool against Pakistan anymore.

The federal minister stated this in reply to a question at a news conference here. Azhar’s comments came a day after the Asia/Pacific Group (APG) on Money Laundering published its report, stating that Pakistan had largely but partially complied with 36 of the 40 parameters set by the FATF at the time of the country’s inclusion in the grey list.

It pointed out Islamabad only missed four of the total 40 parameters that it was to follow in order to be effectively removed from the list, Geo News reported. The APG report comes a week before its Paris-based G7 counterpart, the FATF, is set to announce its decision to remove or retain Islamabad in its grey list.

The minister said the government had managed to stabilise economy as well as improve rupee value against dollar by taking instant and effective measures. He added the country’s economy would now enter into growth phase. Punjab Industry and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal was also present. Azhar stressed the government would not opt for such measures that could be harmful for the business and trade activities, asserting that today all institutions were on the same page to make Pakistan among top-listed countries within next five years.

He mentioned that after coming into power, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had to take tough decisions on economic front because the country’s current account deficit at that time was US$20 billion, while Pakistan had to pay back US$10.5 billion foreign debt in addition to its mark-up. He asserted that foreign exchange reserves depleted to half during the last 17 months of the PML-N government.

The minister said difficult time was over as economic indicators were now positive, citing that foreign exchange reserves and rupee value were stable today.To a question, he explained the government had to increase power tariff so as to vacate huge power sector’s circular debt.

The present government had also put in place effective measures which helped stop electricity theft worth Rs82 billion during last one year, he added.Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to initiate social safety programme for poverty-stricken segments of society, he said the present government had launched Ehsaas Programme that was a role model for other countries as well.

To another question, Azhar said Sehat Insaf Card was part of Ehsaas programme that would provide health facility to every deserving family without any discrimination, asserting that federal authorities were all set to launch Sehat Insaf cards from Lahore.

Sehat Insaf Card having free medical cover up to Rs720,000 would facilitate around 40 million people (approximately eight million families) in Punjab.On the occasion, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said the Punjab government would follow Prime Minister’s instructions regarding Ehsaas Programme.

In this connection, he added, the provincial government had initiated schemes to provide employment and soft loans to university students.Iqbal said the last PML-N government plundered the national exchequer and ruined the country’s institutions. Contrary to that, he said, the PTI initiated reforms in all the institutions to ensure transparency and merit for better service delivery to the masses.

The present government, he maintained, narrowed down current account deficit up to US $6.5 billion, besides curtaining non-development expenditure to Rs45 billion through austerity drive.