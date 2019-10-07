US senators vow to keep pressing India to lift curfew

ISLAMABAD: A high level US Congressional delegation on Sunday visited Muzaffarabad to see the ground situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and gauge public sentiment following India’s illegal actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The delegation comprised Senators Chris Van Hollen, who was recently barred by India from visiting Srinagar, and Maggie Hassan along with their staffers and US Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones, a Foreign Office statement said.

The US senators said they shared the human rights concerns and would continue to urge India to lift the curfew and release all prisoners as a first step. They also expressed their resolve to remain engaged for the resolution of the dispute.

Maj-Gen Amer gave the Congressional delegation a detailed briefing on the current situation on the Line of Control. The delegation also called on AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider.

The AJK leadership thanked the two senators for the visit and appreciated their support for the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

While offering them to see firsthand the vibrant and thriving Kashmiri community in AJK, the US delegation was apprised of the historical background of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the deteriorating situation in the IOJ&K (Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) in the wake of prolonged curfew and suppression of fundamental rights and freedoms, particularly since August 5.

The AJK leadership expressed the hope that the delegation’s visit to the territory would help them have first hand information, understanding the prevailing humanitarian crisis in the IOJK and explaining the ground situation to their colleagues on the Capitol Hill and in the administration upon return to the United States.

It was noted the Indian government’s policy of denial to allow neutral observers to visit the IOJ&K had exposed India’s “all is well” propaganda. Both President Khan and Prime Minister Haider urged the US senators to play their role in saving the people of the IOJ&K from India’s repressive brutal measures and pressing New Delhi to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UNSC resolutions.Among other things, they also shared the vision and priorities of the AJK government, which were focused on governance, rule of law and development.