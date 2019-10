Trump to block immigrants unable to pay for healthcare

WASHINGTON: The US will block the entry of immigrants without health insurance or the ability to pay for medical bills, President Donald Trump revealed on Friday.

Consular officers will only be allowed to issue visas to prospective immigrants who can prove they "will not impose a substantial burden" on the US health care system, according to a proclamation authored by Trump.

"Lawful immigrants are about three times more likely than United States citizens to lack health insurance," Trump said in the proclamation.

"Immigrants who enter this country should not further saddle our healthcare system, and subsequently American taxpayers, with higher costs."

The measure will go into effect on November 3.

Trump made cracking down on immigration a key part of his 2016 presidential campaign platform.