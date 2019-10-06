Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban as city grinds to a halt

HONG KONG: Masked pro-democracy protesters marched through Hong Kong in defiance of a ban on face coverings as much of the city ground to a halt on Saturday, with the subway suspended and many shops shuttered following another night of violence.

Hundreds of protesters staged unsanctioned marches and flashmob protests at multiple locations, a day after the city's leader outlawed face coverings at protests invoking colonial-era emergency powers not used for half a century.

The latest acts of resistance came after a night of widespread chaos as hardcore protesters trashed dozens of subway stations, vandalised shops, built fires and blocked roads.

As the crowds were marching, city leader Carrie Lam released a stony-faced video statement in which she condemned protesters for "a very dark night".

"We cannot allow rioters any more to destroy our treasured Hong Kong," Lam said as she called on citizens to distance themselves from the more hardcore protesters.

Hosun Lee was among a crowd of demonstrators marching through Causeway Bay, a popular shopping district. "The anti-face mask law is the first step," he told AFP.

"If we don't stand up and resist, then it could be that 2047 has already come," he added, referencing the year semi-autonomous Hong Kong becomes fully part of the authoritarian Chinese mainland.

Some protests were light-hearted, even comical. In the harbourside district of Tsim Sha Tsui, a masked man walked dressed in a banana costume, the word "Revolt" emblazoned on its front.

But in Sheung Shui, close to the Chinese border, AFP reporters saw groups of masked protesters smashing the windows of businesses either owned by mainland Chinese entities or thought to be supportive of Beijing.

Police officers -- many of whom had their faces covered and were not wearing identification numbers -- were seen handcuffing one man who was wearing a mask in the commercial district called Central late Saturday afternoon.

Two others -- a young man and a woman -- were detained and questioned, but appeared to have been released.

Small crowds shouted "triads" at the officers as the people were put in police cars.

Hong Kong has been battered by four months of increasingly violent pro-democracy protests.

The rallies were ignited by a now-scrapped plan to allow extraditions to the mainland, which fuelled fears of an erosion of liberties promised under the 50-year "one country, two systems" model China agreed ahead of the 1997 handover by Britain.

After Beijing and local leaders took a hard line, the demonstrations snowballed into a wider movement calling for more democratic freedoms and police accountability.