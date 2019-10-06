close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 6, 2019

Fresh protest, gunfire in Baghdad

World

AFP
October 6, 2019

BAGHDAD: Dozens of anti-government protesters took to the streets near Iraq´s oil ministry on Saturday, an AFP photographer said, as gunfire broke out in central Baghdad.

Protests over chronic unemployment and poor public services that erupted in the capital and southern Iraq on Tuesday have escalated into a broader movement demanding an end to official corruption and a change of government.

At least 93 people have been killed and nearly 4,000 wounded in clashes with security forces, parliament´s human rights commission said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World