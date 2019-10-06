Pompeo denounces ‘harassment’ after Democrats subpoena WH

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration complained on Saturday of harassment by Democratic lawmakers who issued subpoenas for White House documents regarding President Donald Trump´s alleged pressuring of Ukraine for political favours.

And in a key development, a potential second whistleblower was reportedly weighing whether to come forward.

The latest explosive turns in the impeachment investigation against Trump came as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Democratic-led congressional committees leading the inquiry of having “harassed and abused” State Department employees by contacting them directly for documents rather than going through department lawyers.

“That´s harassment,” Pompeo said during a visit to Athens, “and I´m never going to let that happen to my team.”

The House committees leading the probe issued their subpoenas as evidence mounted that Trump abused his powers by attempting to use US military aid to pressure Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to seek damaging information on 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden.

The investigations were touched off by reports that an original whistleblower — reportedly a CIA analyst — had filed a formal complaint to the intelligence community inspector general about Trump´s alleged pressuring of Zelensky.

Trump and his supporters have aggressively attacked that still-anonymous whistleblower — Trump denounced the person as “close to a spy” and a Democrat operating with second-hand information.

In a tweet early on Saturday, Trump said that “the so-called Whistleblower´s account of my perfect phone call is ´way off,´ not even close... This is a fraud against the American people!”

But if a second whistleblower emerges, and if that person in fact has more direct information about the events in question, as the New York Times reported late on Friday, the allegations would become more difficult to shrug off.

The Times said the second official was among those interviewed by inspector general Michael Atkinson about the allegations lodged by the original whistleblower.

The newspaper, citing two people briefed on the matter, said the second official was still pondering whether to lodge a formal complaint.

Congressional investigators led by House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff have promised a quick and expeditious inquiry, but said Friday that the White House was not cooperating.

“The White House has refused to engage with — or even respond to — multiple requests for documents,” said a letter signed by the Democratic chairmen of the House oversight, intelligence and foreign affairs committees.

“His actions have left us with no choice but to issue this subpoena.”

In their letter to acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, the committees demanded that he turn over the requested files by October 18.

The subpoena followed a demand earlier on Friday for documents from Vice President Mike Pence.