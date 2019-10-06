close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 6, 2019

Fabio takes pole for Thai MotoGP

Sports

AFP
October 6, 2019

BURIRAM, Thailand: Newcomer Fabio Quartararo snatched pole position on Saturday for Thailand’s MotoGP, but reigning champion Marc Marquez remained hot favourite to clinch his sixth premier class title at the Chang International Circuit after coming third in qualifying. The 20-year-old Frenchman Quartararo sealed pole with a 1min 29.719sec qualifying lap, just ahead of Spanish compatriots Maverick Vinales and Marquez.

Quartararo’s rookie season has seen the Petronas Yamaha rider climb to seventh in the rankings, fast emerging as one of Marquez’s biggest rivals.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports