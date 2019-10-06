Australia women crush Lanka in ODI

BRISBANE: Australia’s incredible run in the ICC Women’s Championship One-Day Internationals extended to 15 wins in 16 matches after they saw off Sri Lanka by 157 runs in the first match on Saturday.

Australia posted a daunting target of 282 after half-centuries from Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney, which helped post 281-8, before Tayla Vlaeminck, Jess Jonassen and Ashleigh Gardner all picked two wickets each to bundle out Sri Lanka for 124 in 41.3 overs.

The result followed Australia’s 3-0 sweep of Sri Lanka in the T20Is.

Australia opted to bat at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, and suffered the early loss of Alyssa Healy, who was caught and bowled for a run-a-ball 8 by Achini Kulasuriya.

However, Haynes and Lanning then got together, and Sri Lanka were piled under a mountain of runs. The two put on 126 for the third wicket, each bringing up their half-centuries, before in consecutive overs.

Lanning was the first to fall. Having hammered a 66-ball 73, she was dismissed by Oshadi Ranasinghe before Haynes, after scoring a more commensurate 76-ball 56, was seen off by Shashikala Siriwardene. However, that only made matters mildly better for Sri Lanka. Mooney then came to the middle, and went about bringing up her eighth ODI half-century.

And despite wickets falling at the other end — Ellyse Perry (19) and Ashleigh Garnder (7) — the runs kept coming. Mooney then fell to Inoka Ranaweera for a 68-ball 66, but Nicola Carey (19 off 22) and Georgia Wareham (19 off 18) helped boost the total.

It proved more than sufficient. Sri Lanka’s innings never took off, with Siriwardene’s 51-ball 30 being their highest score of the innings.

There was a wicket in the very first over, when Anushka Sanjeewani was dismissed for nought, and despite all Harshitha Madavi (22), Chamari Athapaththu (13) and Hansima Karunaratne (17) attempting to put up a fight, Australia ran through them.

The lower order offered lesser resistance, and it didn’t take Australia too long to seal victory, despite Siriwardene’s best efforts. The second IWC ODI between these two sides will be played at the same venue on Sunday.