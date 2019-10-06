Barty beats Bertens

BEIJING: Ashleigh Barty said that she has “never been happier” on and off the court after she saved match point to squeeze into the China Open final on Saturday.

Australia’s world number one will meet Naomi Osaka on Sunday after surviving three tense sets against Kiki Bertens.

Barty committed 52 unforced errors but still just about emerged victorious in a nervy 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7) triumph in Beijing.

The 23-year-old, who won the French Open and surged to the top of the rankings in June, said there had been “massive growth” in her mental fortitude when she faces crunch points.

“That’s gone hand-in-hand with adding some new people to my team, trying to work with them behind the scenes,” Barty, who five years ago took a break from tennis and played cricket, said.

“Not just for my tennis - it’s for my life, my health and well being, as well, which has been the best thing.

“I have never been happier off the court, never been happier on the court.

“It’s been a brilliant time in my life.”

Barty looked all set to rush into Sunday’s final and dominated the first set against the shell-shocked Bertens, eighth in the world.

But the 27-year-old Dutchwoman struck back to win the second set of their semi-final by the same 6-3 scoreline and take the match to a decider.

They went with serve until the fifth game of the third set, when Bertens profited from another Barty error to go a break up.

Barty was on the ropes.

Bertens though lost her nerve when serving for the match, the momentum swinging back in the Australian’s favour.

Barty went down 3-0 in the tiebreak, but demonstrated her newfound resilience to overcome the deficit and a match point to seal victory.

The Australian Open winner Osaka threw off some initial frustrations to emphatically end Caroline Wozniacki’s reign in Beijing with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in 84 minutes.

The 21-year-old Japanese, who on Friday ended Bianca Andreescu’s run of 17 wins in a row, took time to settle against Denmark’s Wozniacki.

World number four Osaka showed flashes of irritation as she let Wozniacki off the hook at 3-3 in the first set, tossing her racquet on the floor.

But in the ninth game, the pressure on the 19th-ranked Wozniacki told, Osaka grabbing the all-important break of service with an arrowing forehand.

Osaka, like Wozniacki a former number one, broke her opponent at the start of the second set to underline her superiority, before racing to a thumping win.

Top seed Dominic Thiem fought back from a set down to reach the final of the China Open on Saturday — and also book his place at the season-ending ATP Finals.

The Austrian beat Karen Khachanov 2-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 in two hours and 41 minutes.

The 26-year-old Thiem, ranked fifth in the world, beat former number one Andy Murray on Friday and is one victory away from a 15th career title.

But he already has reason to celebrate because the triumph over Russia’s Khachanov sealed his spot in the prestigious Finals in London next month.

“For me personally, it was one big goal when I started into the season, I’m very, very happy that I made it again,” said Thiem. “But it’s not because of today’s win, it’s because of all the season.”

“It’s a big honour for me to be again a part of that big event in London. It also shows that I played another very good and consistent season,” he added. “Of course, it’s a lot of pressure also gone.”

Also already qualified for London are Novak Djo­kovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Daniil Med­vedev. It will be a fourth appearance in a row at the Finals for Thiem.