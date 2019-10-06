Faizan reminds selectors of his talent

ISLAMABAD: Consistent performer in first-class cricket over the last few years Faizan Riaz (113 not out) reminded the selectors of his potential by hammering a classy century in his first Quaid-e-Azam Trophy outing at the KRL Stadium on Saturday.

Faizan and youngster Haider Ali (133) struck centuries to help Northern reach 365-5 against Balochistan at the close of play on the opening day.

The selection committee including Rashid Latif relegated Faizan to Grade II at the start of the season knowing little about the batsman’s real potential. Once he was given an opportunity, he straight away made an impact against a potent Balochistan bowling attack that includes Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah (0-93), Taj Wali (2-96), left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar (2-62) and pacer Amad Butt (0-41). Faizan and Haider punished Balochistan bowlers all around the park with some stylish stroke-play. Haider struck 21 fours and two sixes in his 147-ball stay at the wicket while Faizan’s 175-ball unbeaten knock included 13 boundaries and two sixes.

Zeeshan Malik (4), struggling Umar Amin (34) and Rohail Nazir (14) fell early while Ali Sarfraz (50) played a gritty innings.

Scores in brief: At KRL Stadium: Northern 365-5 in 85 overs (Haider Ali 133, Faizan Riaz 113 not out, Ali Sarfraz 50; Mohammad Asghar 2-62, Taj Wali 2-96) vs Balochistan.