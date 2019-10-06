Three share LPGA lead in Texas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Canada’s Alena Sharp charged up the leaderboard with five birdies and an eagle in a six-under par 65 on Friday to join a three-way tie for the lead in the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament.
Only a bogey at the 18th hole of the par-71 Old American Golf Club course in The Colony, Texas, prevented Sharp from holding the outright halfway lead.
Instead she joined Americans Brittany Altomare and Cheyenne Knight on nine-under 133.
The top trio — all seeking a first LPGA title — were one stroke in front of overnight leader Stephanie Meadow, who followed up a first-round 63 with an even par 71 to stand alone in fourth on 134.
Altomare teed off on 10 and her five birdies in a five-under 66 included three in a row at the second, third and fourth.
Knight had six birdies and two bogeys in her 67.
Sharp was five-under on the front nine thanks to birdies at the second and fourth, an eagle at the sixth — where she holed out from a greenside bunker — and another birdie at the seventh.
“I didn’t have a great lie,” she said of her spectacular bunker shot. “I had to really get low because I was against the back of the lip. I was just happy to get it out and it hit the pin and went in.” Birdies at 12 and 17 boosted her to the outright lead before she gave a shot back at the last.
