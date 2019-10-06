Birth of twin-Chinese Pandas in Belgium

ISLAMABAD: The birth of twin-Chinese Pandas in Belgium has become diplomatic tool for enhancing ties of China and Belgium as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Belgium King Philippe have exchanged congratulatory messages over the birth of two giant pandas in the European country. The twin cubs were born on Aug 8. Their parents are Haohao and Xinghui, 10-year-old giant pandas on loan to Belgium. The birth of the cubs deserves joint celebration, Xi said in the message, adding that the cubs will write a new chapter in the beautiful story of friendship between China and Belgium. Xi said he values greatly the development of China-Belgium ties, and hopes to work with King Philippe to push the two countries' all-around partnership of friendship and cooperation to higher levels.