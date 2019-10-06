Senate body chief lauds business community services in national growth

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and Textile Industry Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi said we are proud of the services rendered by the business community and we acknowledge their role in the national development.

He said the limping economy can come out of the stagflation if businesses are allowed to operate otherwise poverty, unemployment and anxiety will continue to increase.

Presiding over a meeting of the standing committee, the Senator said that tax system has pushed the business community to the edge, therefore, taxes must be reduced and the procedure should be made simple.

Leaders of the business community met COAS, PM and top officials including advisers for finance, commerce. Chairman FBR was also present on the occasion.

Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that revenue cannot be increased amid shrinking GDP and the gulf between tax collectors and taxpayers is widening. He noted that costly energy, interest rates, absence of continuity in policies, and instability has broken the back of the business community while FBR is treating businessmen as enemies.