Sun Oct 06, 2019
E-PAPER
A
October 6, 2019

PFA to collect samples of beverages

National

A
APP
October 6, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) will start a sampling campaign for drinks manufacturer companies from November 11 to ensure quality and standard of the food across the province.

PFA Director General Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman said that samples would be collected in the presence of company's representatives by following the blind-sampling method and would be referred to more than one laboratories.

He also said that all companies could contact the PFA by November 1. For the purpose, DG PFA directed officials to complete their arrangements before starting of the campaign. The results would be published for public interest and awareness.

