PM praises teachers’ role in society

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday it was among the priorities of Naya Pakistan to ensure the standing and worth of teachers in the society.

In his message on the World Teachers Day, which was observed on October 5, he said teachers are benefactors of nation who play the role of ladder in its achievement of success.

The prime minister paid rich tributes to all great personalities that are called architects of the bright future of nation. He heaped praise on the services of all persons associated with sacred profession of teaching, who are striving to light the candle of knowledge and render services in building the character of younger generation.

Imran Khan said it is a great honour in itself to be associated with the profession of prophets.