close
Sun Oct 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

PM praises teachers’ role in society

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday it was among the priorities of Naya Pakistan to ensure the standing and worth of teachers in the society.

In his message on the World Teachers Day, which was observed on October 5, he said teachers are benefactors of nation who play the role of ladder in its achievement of success.

The prime minister paid rich tributes to all great personalities that are called architects of the bright future of nation. He heaped praise on the services of all persons associated with sacred profession of teaching, who are striving to light the candle of knowledge and render services in building the character of younger generation.

Imran Khan said it is a great honour in itself to be associated with the profession of prophets.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan