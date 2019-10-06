All institutions should work within their ambit: lawyers convention

MULTAN: Lawyers leaders said have said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government has badly failed to revive the economy.

Speaking at the All Pakistan Lawyers Convention, held under the auspices of High Court Bar Association Multan here on Saturday, they stressed that every institution should world within its constitutional limits. They alleged that the reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa was based on mala fide intensions. They wondered why the reference against him was being proceeded in such haste, while those filed against others before it were not being taken up. They said the reference had not been prepared by the government but the forces against whom he had gave a verdict in Faizabad sit-in case.

The speakers said they were against political engineering in the name of accountability.