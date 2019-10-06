India accuses Pakistan of dropping weapons in Indian Punjab

NEW DELHI: The Indian home ministry has handed over to NIA the case relating to dropping of consignments of weapons by drones in Indian Punjab’s border areas, allegedly by Pakistan-based trouble-makers.

The NIA has re-registered the case originally filed by the Indian Punjab police. “An NIA team reached Amritsar, Punjab yesterday (Friday) to carry out further investigation,” an NIA officer was quoted as saying by international media.

The Indian Punjab police had earlier claimed that the weapons were suspected to have been delivered by drones sent across the western border from Pakistan by drones allegedly launched by the ISI and state-sponsored Islamist and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits. The weapons, it had alleged, were meant for attacks in Indian Punjab and other states.

Indian Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had urged home minister Amit Shah to ensure necessary action in the ‘incidents’ of alleged Pakistan-origin drones being used for dropping consignments of arms and ammunition in the state. He had also urged the Indian government to direct the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the border security force (BSF) to launch necessary counter-measures to check any further threat from drones to the border state.