Support to Kashmiris part of Pak global obligations: Pakistan rejects Indian allegations against Imran

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the recent statement of Indian foreign minister regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly, the Foreign Office says that support for Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) people is part of Pakistan's international obligations and moral responsibility.

"We completely reject the comments made by the spokesman for the Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA) about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statements and on other Kashmir and Pakistan-related issues," said the Foreign Office.

Pakistan says it believes that exposing India’s egregious behaviour and state-terrorism in Indian Occupied Kashmir is part of our international obligations and our moral responsibility to the Kashmiri victims of Indian repression.

"If India feels provoked, it is only because India is unwilling to face the truth about its indefensible actions that are driven by the toxic mix of an extremist ideology and hegemonic ambitions," added the statement.

It added that equally reprehensible are India’s pretentions of casting itself as a ‘normal’ country. The international community would like to ask as to what normal country cages 8 million people in an inhuman lockdown for over two months and deceives the world by claiming that “everything is fine.” Similarly, what normal country provides space and political patronage to the perpetrators of mob lynchings by cow vigilantes and repugnant schemes like gharwapsi and love Jihad?

“India would be well-advised to keep its lectures on diplomacy and normality to itself. All we would like to stress is, “Physician, heal thyself!”, says Pakistan.