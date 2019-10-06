Appointment

Islamabad : On the recommendation of the President Habib Malik Orakzai, the executive committee of Pakistan International Human Rights Organisation (PIHRO) has appointed Gulfam Lateef Butt (former civil judge ) as senior adviser (legal affairs) of PIHRO, says a press release.

Formal notification in this regards has been issued. Gulfam Lateef after resuming his office shall also be head of legal aid programme of PIHRO.