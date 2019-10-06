No reduction in ICCI fee

Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has rebutted news published in few newspapers allegedly claiming that Annual General Meeting of ICCI had passed resolutions moved by the United Group for reducing membership fee to Rs2,000 and renewal fees to Rs1,500 and termed such news items totally false and baseless.

ICCI Secretary General Majid Shabbir has clarified that Annual General Meeting of Chamber was held on 30th September 2019 in which no resolution for reduction in fees was passed.