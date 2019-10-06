NUST ranked among world universities

Islamabad : Continuing its upward trajectory in the world university rankings, National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) has been ranked 400 in the world by the prestigious UK-based ranking agency Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), in its 2020 rankings, NUST has been featured in several categories of the QS Ranking since 2007.

The NUST ascends 17 positions from last year, which is indeed a meritorious accomplishment.

The QS ranks universities both at the world and regional level, besides other ranking categories, such as subject rankings and young universities rankings. The NUST’s improved scores in academic reputation, citations per faculty, faculty/student ratio, and international students have helped further consolidate its position this year.