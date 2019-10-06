Newly appointed ASPs hold public meetings

Islamabad : As a step forward to ensure friendly police ecology in the city, the Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) appointed as heads of police stations conducted meeting with notables in their area and assured to resolve public problems on immediate basis.

As envisioned by Prime Minister of Pakistan, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar appointed four ASPs in as many divisions of Islamabad with only purpose to resolve public issues and provide speedy justice to people.

Following these appointments, ASPs Farooq Ahmed Bijarnai and Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk have accelerated interactions with citizens to ensure community policing. They held meetings with members of conciliatory committees and notables in their respective areas including Bhara Kau and Bani Gala and assured full cooperation of police with them to maintain peace and tranquility.