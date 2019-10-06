People are talking about —

-- the news that the Punjab Food Authority (PFA)has banned the sale of over a hundred brands of cooking oil and ghee in Pakistan, terming these harmful for consumption as over forty of these failed on safety parameters whereas the remaining failed to meet quality standards. People say it can well be imagined what a disastrous effect these oils must have on a person’s health and as usual it’s the less privileged section of society that suffers the most.

-- how the SC has hit the nail on the head by observing that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) appear to be helpless against all kinds of mafia, including land grabbers and water suppliers. People say unless the reforms that are required to streamline the police force as well as other LEAs are passed and then implemented with an iron hand, the situation will remain the same and law abiding persons will suffer the consequences of lawlessness.

-- the proposed plan to lockdown the capital initiated by a member of the opposition whose party has never been able to secure enough seats in any election and has cried ‘foul’ every time one takes place. People say the rumour that the religious card may be used is also disturbing as it may involve the use of innocent young boys who will have to forego their ‘schooling’ to help boost the numbers of those who going to participate.

-- the loose use of the term ‘puree quam’ (the whole nation) by both the ruling party as well as the opposition stalwarts when they speak about the support they will receive – or are going to receive on whatever action they take. People say there are as many opinions about every aspect of governance as there are political parties, so to claim that the nation is wholly behind one sounds ridiculous and is a falsehood any way you look at it.

-- the distribution of the full cover ‘burqas’ to female students of a school in a district of Mardan and how it reminds of the days when a dictator also imposed a similar rule that all female students had to wear a ‘chaddar’ or shawl. People are beginning to wonder if there is any rule behind the order of such actions being taken by an individual or can anyone just get up and do as he/she pleases to show their authority?

-- the excitement of cricket lovers that the Sri Lankan team finally agreed to play limited over and one day series in Pakistan and how this may a positive impact since they were targeted last time, an incident that put a stop to international cricket in Pakistan. It is a well-known fact that large numbers of people attend such matches - as well as festivals, concerts and other events which draw crowds – and enjoy themselves so kudos to the visitors.

-- the caving in of the government whenever employees of different departments go on strike - for instance persons of the medical profession - or there is a law passed by the government (ban on plastic bags for example) and how it indicates the weakness of the ruling party. People say either they concede to demands before a strike or stand fast no matter what happens while making alternate arrangements to deal with the situation. — I.H.