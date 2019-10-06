PMG visits GPO

Rawalpindi : Postmaster General Punjab Khalid Owais Ranjha has said that postman is identity and the backbone of Pakistan Post, says a press release.

He stated this while addressing the employees during his visit to Rawalpindi GPO on Friday.

He said the achievements of the Pak Post mostly depend upon on performance of postman. Management is focusing on the improvement of all sectors of the department.

Chief postmaster, Aqleem Hussain and divisional superintendents were also present on the occasion. The Postmaster General inspected different branches including Delivery, Pension, Savings, Customer Care and Express Services and obtained detailed information on the achievements of revenue targets and issued instructions on the spot for the improvement.

He also inquired customers about the performance of the Pakistan Post and the quality of services and noted the proposals of the customers. The Postmaster General Punjab told the officers and staff that in the light of the directives of the Federal Minister of Postal Services make sure to follow the recommendations of the Financial Action Task Force and further enhance the graph of the development of the organisation. Encourage all possible staff members to make the organisation a good one. The Postmaster General Punjab also planted a tree at the GPO compound.