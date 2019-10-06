CJ Shariat Court lauds AIOU educational pursuits

Islamabad : Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai lauded the educational contribution of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) especially for expanding its academic network to the country’s remote areas.

Talking to the Vice Chancellor, AIOU Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum who called on him here in his office, the chief justice said university is focusing on the deprived and marginalised sections of the society which is highly commendable.

He noted that the AIOU has the leading role in meeting educational requirements of all sections of the people, through Open Distance Learning system.

The VC apprised the Chief Justice about the University’s recent initiatives providing quality education to the people, through the use of modern technology and digitalization.

He told him that they are opening more regional offices and study centres in the country’s less-developed regions to facilitate the students in their educational pursuits. He also pointed out that the AIOU is providing free Matric education to the students of Baluchistan and the Tribal regions. The University has also introduced various scholarship schemes to support the deserving students to continue their future study.

The Chief Justice assured his full support to AIOU in promoting education in the remote regions. The Director Regional Services, Inam Ullah Sheikh was also present on this occasion.