QIH holds free dengue medical camp

Islamabad : Doctors and paramedical staff of the Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital (QIH) actively participated in a one-day free medical camp established here Saturday to examine and test suspected cases of Dengue Fever and to raise public awareness about the disease.

Assisted by the ICT administration and local public, the camp was set up in Rawat, with over 150 patients from adjoining area turning up to avail free services. In addition to being tested for Dengue, the staff also distributed paracetamol and mosquito repellents to the masses.

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqat, along with Assistant Commissioner Mr. Danish, also attended the camp. Speaking on the occasion, they appreciated the efforts of QIH and thanked its CEO Dr. Shaukat Bangash for playing a role in containing the Dengue Fever epidemic.

Later on, Dr. Shaukat donated electrical mosquito killing lamps for PIMS and Poly Clinic in the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad.